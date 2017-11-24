Selena Gomez's Hair Colorist Spills on Her 'Nirvana Blonde' Transformation

Selena Gomez‘s hair stylist is sharing tons of insider secrets about her latest color transformation!

The 25-year-old “Wolves” singer – previously brunette – debuted her new platinum blonde look at the 2017 American Music Awards.

“Being that this was the first major color change Selena’s ever done, it was important to us that her hair remained healthy and the tone was right for her skin,” Nikki Lee of Nine Zero One salon told Us Weekly. “The vibe is 90’s chic and she named the color #NirvanaBlonde.”

“It took 9 hours, about 300 foils, and 8 bowls of bleach, all with 2 stylist working together simultaneously, (@nikkilee901 and myself),” Riawa Capri added on Instagram. “It was a nice long patient process of baby fine slices, then going back and opening each foil and reapplying, but done in one sitting. Anything is possible in one day, it just takes time, no other clients ha, and patience to maintain the integrity of the hair.”

“Now that Selena is blonde it’s so important to keep her hair moisturized, strong and healthy,” Nikki shared. “For an added dose of moisture she swaps out her regular conditioner for Pantene’s Radiant Color Shine 3 Minute Miracle Daily Conditioner. This keeps her rooted creamy blonde healthy and Selena can rock this new fresh look just in time for the New Year!”