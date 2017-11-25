Brooklyn Beckham & Chloe Moretz Enjoy Post-Thanksgiving Camping Trip

Brooklyn Beckham and his girlfriend Chloe Moretz went camping together this weekend!

The 18-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham and the 20-year-old If I Stay actress headed outdoors on Friday (November 24) near Santa Barbara, Calif.

Chloe took to her Instagram Story to post a ton of fun pictures and videos from their day, captioning one of Brooklyn, “Little camper boy.”

Watch below to check out their campsite, Cornhole game, s’more-making, and more!

ICYMI, Brooklyn recently joined Chloe on the set of her movie The Widow in New York City as well. See pics here.



Chloe Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham | Instagram | November 24, 2017 | Camping