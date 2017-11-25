Top Stories
Margot Robbie Explains Why She Wears Her Wedding Ring Only on Weekends

Willow Smith Says Growing Up in the Public Eye Was 'Excruciatingly Terrible'

Shawn Mendes Reveals the Age He Lost His Virginity

Charlie Rose Is Being Stripped of Some Awards

Sat, 25 November 2017 at 6:14 pm

Brooklyn Beckham & Chloe Moretz Enjoy Post-Thanksgiving Camping Trip

Brooklyn Beckham and his girlfriend Chloe Moretz went camping together this weekend!

The 18-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham and the 20-year-old If I Stay actress headed outdoors on Friday (November 24) near Santa Barbara, Calif.

Chloe took to her Instagram Story to post a ton of fun pictures and videos from their day, captioning one of Brooklyn, “Little camper boy.”

Watch below to check out their campsite, Cornhole game, s’more-making, and more!

ICYMI, Brooklyn recently joined Chloe on the set of her movie The Widow in New York City as well. See pics here.


Chloe Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham | Instagram | November 24, 2017 | Camping
Credit: Slaven Vlasic; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Brooklyn Beckham, Chloe Moretz

