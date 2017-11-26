Sun, 26 November 2017 at 3:05 pm
Naya Rivera's Domestic Battery Arrest: More Details Emerge
- Naya Rivera‘s husband Ryan Dorsey reportedly caught the alleged attack on video – TMZ
- DWTS winner Jordan Fisher took his girlfriend on the cutest date – Just Jared Jr
- Chrissy Teigen hates this Thanksgiving food – Lainey Gossip
- CNN is trolling Donald Trump – TooFab
- Which movie opened strong during Thanksgiving weekend? – The Hollywood Reporter
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Naya Rivera, Newsies, Ryan Dorsey
Sponsored Links by ZergNet