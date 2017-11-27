Top Stories
Mon, 27 November 2017 at 8:47 pm

Nominees Robert Pattinson & James Franco Are Scruffy Studs at Gotham Awards 2017

Nominees Robert Pattinson & James Franco Are Scruffy Studs at Gotham Awards 2017

Robert Pattinson and James Franco walk the red carpet at IFP’s 2017 Gotham Independent Film Awards on Monday (November 27) in New York City.

The guys are both nominated tonight in the Best Actor category – Robert for his work in Good Time and James for The Disaster Artist. This is just the start of a long awards season for these two!

The are up against The Florida Project‘s Willem Dafoe, Get Out‘s Daniel Kaluuya, The Meyerowitz StoriesAdam Sandler, and Lucky‘s Harry Dean Stanton.

FYI: Rob is wearing Dior Homme.

10+ pictures inside of Robert Pattinson and James Franco at the event…

