Daisy Ridley Says She Was 'More Surprised' By 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Plot - Watch Here!

Daisy Ridley is all smiles while making her way out of the Good Morning America studios after promoting Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Tuesday (November 28) in New York City.

The 25-year-old actress revealed that she was “more surprised” with the plot lines of The Last Jedi than her first film, Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Daisy Ridley

“I was more surprised with this one, because there’s like — there’s a few story lines that [are] sort of coming together and connecting,” Daisy revealed. “Rey is trying to find out about herself and about the universe and those questions don’t entirely fall to the good nor do they fall entirely to the bad. She’s trying to do her own personal growth.”

“I think I’m more proficient with a lightsaber,” Daisy added. “I never really trained before the first one and the second one I was training for like [a] year. So I had more stamina and I felt really strong.”



Daisy Ridley Opens Up About ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

FYI: Daisy is wearing a Gabriela Hearst ensemble.