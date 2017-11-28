Top Stories
Grammys 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

Grammys 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

John Mayer Reveals His Best Lover Ever (and It Isn't Katy Perry)

John Mayer Reveals His Best Lover Ever (and It Isn't Katy Perry)

Meghan Markle Forced to Leave One of Her Dogs in North America

Meghan Markle Forced to Leave One of Her Dogs in North America

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (&amp; Expensive) Mansion!

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (& Expensive) Mansion!

Tue, 28 November 2017 at 6:29 pm

Jennifer Lawrence Tells Adam Sandler Why She's 'Rude' to Fans

Jennifer Lawrence Tells Adam Sandler Why She's 'Rude' to Fans

If you see Jennifer Lawrence walking down the street or eating in a restaurant, it’s probably not a great idea to approach her.

The 27-year-old Oscar-winning actress has always been candid about how she is not an approachable person and now she’s opening up to Adam Sandler in her Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” interview, presented by Google Home.

“Once I enter a public place, I become incredibly rude. I turn into a huge a–hole,” Jennifer said. “That’s my only way of defending myself.” She added that she’ll wag her finger at someone if they approach her table at a restaurant and she’ll say “no” if they ask for a selfie.

“You know what sometimes I do? I go, ‘It’s my day off.’ Like, if it’s Sunday, I’m like, ‘It’s Sunday, I’m not working today,’” she added.

Adam said that when an older fans approach him, he’ll tell them they don’t want a picture with him.

“They go, ‘Hey Adam, could I get a picture?’ And I always say, ‘You don’t want that, man.’ And the guy goes, ‘What?’ And I go, ‘You don’t want that.’ And then he’s like, ‘Yeah, yeah. I don’t,’” he said.

Most of the time, Adam says he doesn’t shut them down, but he told Jen that she’s “making the right move” as she has a long life ahead of her.


Jennifer Lawrence: ‘I Become Incredibly Rude’ to Avoid Fan Encounters in Public
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lawrence adam sandler variety interview 01
jennifer lawrence adam sandler variety interview 02
jennifer lawrence adam sandler variety interview 03
jennifer lawrence adam sandler variety interview 04
jennifer lawrence adam sandler variety interview 05
jennifer lawrence adam sandler variety interview 06
jennifer lawrence adam sandler variety interview 07
jennifer lawrence adam sandler variety interview 08
jennifer lawrence adam sandler variety interview 09
jennifer lawrence adam sandler variety interview 10
jennifer lawrence adam sandler variety interview 11
jennifer lawrence adam sandler variety interview 12
jennifer lawrence adam sandler variety interview 13
jennifer lawrence adam sandler variety interview 14
jennifer lawrence adam sandler variety interview 15
jennifer lawrence adam sandler variety interview 16
jennifer lawrence adam sandler variety interview 17
jennifer lawrence adam sandler variety interview 18
jennifer lawrence adam sandler variety interview 19

Photos: Katie Jones/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Posted to: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Lawrence

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian's ex and his new wife are expecting a baby - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus isn't a big fan of pop music - Just Jared Jr
  • The Jersey Shore is coming back to MTV - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein has resigned from the Directors Guild of America - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello says people didn't think "Havana" would succeed - Just Jared Jr