Jennifer Lawrence Tells Adam Sandler Why She's 'Rude' to Fans

If you see Jennifer Lawrence walking down the street or eating in a restaurant, it’s probably not a great idea to approach her.

The 27-year-old Oscar-winning actress has always been candid about how she is not an approachable person and now she’s opening up to Adam Sandler in her Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” interview, presented by Google Home.

“Once I enter a public place, I become incredibly rude. I turn into a huge a–hole,” Jennifer said. “That’s my only way of defending myself.” She added that she’ll wag her finger at someone if they approach her table at a restaurant and she’ll say “no” if they ask for a selfie.

“You know what sometimes I do? I go, ‘It’s my day off.’ Like, if it’s Sunday, I’m like, ‘It’s Sunday, I’m not working today,’” she added.

Adam said that when an older fans approach him, he’ll tell them they don’t want a picture with him.

“They go, ‘Hey Adam, could I get a picture?’ And I always say, ‘You don’t want that, man.’ And the guy goes, ‘What?’ And I go, ‘You don’t want that.’ And then he’s like, ‘Yeah, yeah. I don’t,’” he said.

Most of the time, Adam says he doesn’t shut them down, but he told Jen that she’s “making the right move” as she has a long life ahead of her.



