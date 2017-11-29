Top Stories
Disney's 'Mulan' Casts Liu Yifei in Title Role!

Megyn Kelly, Al Roker & More NBC Hosts React to Matt Lauer's Firing

Most-Liked Celebrity Instagram Photos of 2017 - See Top 10 List!

Why Did Jennifer Hudson Let David Otunga See Their Son Again?

Wed, 29 November 2017 at 4:34 pm

Christmas in Rockefeller Center 2017 Performers Lineup - Full List!

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting special is airing tonight on NBC live from New York City’s Rockefeller Center!

NBC has put together a great lineup of performers to take the stage and celebrate the annual tradition.

The show will be hosted by NBC Today anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker. Matt Lauer was also supposed to join the anchors, however, he was fired for sexual misconduct earlier in the day.

The Christmas Tree lighting at Rockefeller Center dates back to the Great Depression. This year, the tree that was chosen is a 75-foot tall, 50-foot wide Norway Spruce from State College, Penn.

Tune into NBC tonight to see the tree lighting!

Click inside for the full list of performers taking the stage during the live show…

TREE LIGHTING PERFORMERS

Harry Connick Jr.
Auli’i Cravalho
Seal
Train
Brett Eldredge
Jennifer Nettles
Leslie Odom Jr.
Pentatonix
Gwen Stefani
The Tenors
