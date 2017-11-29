Top Stories
Disney's 'Mulan' Casts Liu Yifei in Title Role!

Disney's 'Mulan' Casts Liu Yifei in Title Role!

Megyn Kelly, Al Roker &amp; More NBC Hosts React to Matt Lauer's Firing

Megyn Kelly, Al Roker & More NBC Hosts React to Matt Lauer's Firing

Most-Liked Celebrity Instagram Photos of 2017 - See Top 10 List!

Most-Liked Celebrity Instagram Photos of 2017 - See Top 10 List!

Why Did Jennifer Hudson Let David Otunga See Their Son Again?

Why Did Jennifer Hudson Let David Otunga See Their Son Again?

Wed, 29 November 2017 at 3:02 pm

Mark Wahlberg Showed Off His Seriously Ripped Torso!

Mark Wahlberg Showed Off His Seriously Ripped Torso!
  • Mark Wahlberg is as jacked as ever – TMZ
  • What is Niall Horan‘s favorite Christmas gift? – Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lawrence is explaining her behavior around fans – Lainey Gossip
  • Six The Last Jedi revelations – TooFab
  • The new Avengers movie is going to be so epic – MTV
  • This is the ultimate Christmas playlist – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Wenn
Posted to: Mark Wahlberg, Newsies, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Emma Roberts & Evan Peters perform together at a karaoke bar - TMZ
  • Austin Mahone has a new Christmas song out - Just Jared Jr
  • Two original cast mates aren't returning for the Jersey Shore Family Vacation reunion - TooFab
  • CNN is boycotting Trump's White House Christmas party - The Hollywood Reporter
  • America's Got Talent winner Darci Lynne Farmer is going on tour - Just Jared Jr