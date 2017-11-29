Wed, 29 November 2017 at 3:02 pm
Mark Wahlberg Showed Off His Seriously Ripped Torso!
- Mark Wahlberg is as jacked as ever – TMZ
- What is Niall Horan‘s favorite Christmas gift? – Just Jared Jr
- Jennifer Lawrence is explaining her behavior around fans – Lainey Gossip
- Six The Last Jedi revelations – TooFab
- The new Avengers movie is going to be so epic – MTV
- This is the ultimate Christmas playlist – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Wenn Posted to: Mark Wahlberg, Newsies, Shirtless
Sponsored Links by ZergNet