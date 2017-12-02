Jada Pinkett Smith, Chrissy Metz & Nicole Richie Kick Off the Holidays at Jingle Ball!

Jada Pinkett Smith looked ready for the holiday season at Jingle Ball!

The 46-year-old actress stepped out at 102.7 KIIS FM‘s annual holiday concert on Friday night (December 1) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

She was joined at the event by Chrissy Metz, Nicole Richie, Bellamy Young and Lance Bass.

Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and her fiance Bryan Abasolo also stepped out at the event, proving that their relationship is still going strong!

The group had the chance to enjoy tons of performances including Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato and The Chainsmokers!

FYI: Chrissy is wearing a Kiyonna dress, David Yurman jewelry and carrying a Rebecca Minkoff clutch.