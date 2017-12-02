Top Stories
Netflix Has Canceled All of These Original Series

Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Live With Ed Sheeran at Jingle Ball - Watch Now!

Riverdale's Martin Cummins (aka Sheriff Keller) Has a Ridiculously Ripped Body!

Kevin Dillon Speaks Out in Defense of Jeremy Piven

Sat, 02 December 2017 at 7:19 pm

Kelsea Ballerini & Morgan Evans Are Married!

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have officially tied the knot!

The 24-year-old country singer and the 32-year-old Australian singer got married in an intimate ceremony with close family and friends on Saturday afternoon (December 2) on the beach in Cabo San Luca, Mexico, People mag confirms.

Kelsea walked barefoot down the aisle in a white lace gown by Berta while Morgan looked handsome in a white Joseph Abboud tux.

Morgan popped the question to Kelsea back on Christmas Day last year.

Congrats Kelsea and Morgan!
