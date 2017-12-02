Kelsea Ballerini & Morgan Evans Are Married!

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have officially tied the knot!

The 24-year-old country singer and the 32-year-old Australian singer got married in an intimate ceremony with close family and friends on Saturday afternoon (December 2) on the beach in Cabo San Luca, Mexico, People mag confirms.

Kelsea walked barefoot down the aisle in a white lace gown by Berta while Morgan looked handsome in a white Joseph Abboud tux.

Morgan popped the question to Kelsea back on Christmas Day last year.

Congrats Kelsea and Morgan!