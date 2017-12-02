Top Stories
Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Live With Ed Sheeran at Jingle Ball - Watch Now!

Here's How Much Meghan Markle's Outfit Today Cost - Detailed Breakdown!

Katharine McPhee &amp; David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Kevin Dillon Speaks Out in Defense of Jeremy Piven

Sat, 02 December 2017 at 11:59 am

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Does Retail Therapy at One of Her Favorite Stores

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looks chic in her off the shoulder top and flared jeans while shopping at the Paige store on Thursday (November 30) in Malibu, Calif.

The 30-year-old model, who welcomed her son Jack nearly six months ago, picked up some items from the store at the Malibu Country Mart.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie stepped out at an event in London a couple weeks ago to help honor a list of the 150 most visionary women in the world.

FYI: Rosie is wearing a Paige top and jeans.
Credit: Joey Andrew/startraksphoto.com; Photos: INSTARimages.com
