Matt Lauer Hasn't Been Banned From This NYC Establishment

Sun, 03 December 2017 at 9:34 pm

Chloe Moretz & Brooklyn Beckham Grab Large Takeout Order For Breakfast

Brooklyn Beckham carries a tray of drinks while leaving a restaurant on Sunday (December 3) in Studio City, Calif.

The 18-year-old photographer was joined by his girlfriend Chloe Moretz as they picked up a large breakfast order to go.

Brooklyn posted a photo on his Instagram Stories page of the two wearing matching blue and green plaid pants. Much like the ones he wore to the 2017 FN Achievement Awards in New York City earlier in the week.

Brooklyn also took a moment to congratulate his little brother Romeo on reaching one million followers.

“Well done @romeobeckham for getting 1 million followers :) x just have to catch up to me now,” he wrote.

Well done @romeobeckham for getting 1 million followers :) x just have to catch up to me now ??

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

