'Here & Now': HBO Drops Trailer for New Series - Watch Now!

Mon, 04 December 2017 at 9:44 pm

HBO has released the trailer for its brand-new series Here And Now!

The dramedy, filmed in Portland, Ore., hails from the creator of True Blood and Six Feet Under, Alan Ball.

Here And Now stars Holly Hunter, Tim Robbins, Sosie Bacon, Jerrika Hinton, Raymond Lee, and more.

It tells the story of a multi-racial family made up of husband, wife, three adopted children from Somalia, Vietnam and Colombia and one biological child, who find their bonds tested when one of the children begins seeing things which the rest cannot.

Don’t miss Here And Now when it premieres in February 2018!

Watch the trailer below.
Photos: HBO
