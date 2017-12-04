Kendall Jenner Plays Both Rocky Balboa & Adrian in 'Love' Advent Video

Kendall Jenner plays the part of boxer Rocky Balboa in the video for day four of the 2017 Love Advent calendar.

Not only does the 22-year-old model play Sylvester Stallone‘s classic movie role, she also plays the part of Rocky’s girlfriend Adrian in the clip.

Kendall reportedly even drank the raw eggs like Rocky does in the movie!

“When you get asked to shoot the advent calendar, it’s highly flattering. It’s a chance to have fun and embrace a strong self and always a good time,” Kendall said in a statement about her video.



DAY 4: Kendall Jenner by Phil Poynter #LOVEADVENT2017