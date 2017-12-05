Top Stories
Hilary Duff Weighs In on Selena Gomez Reuniting With Her Ex

Naya Rivera Files for Divorce from Ryan Dorsey for Second Time

Selena Gomez Seemingly Calls Out 'Billboard' on Instagram, Puts Account on Private

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Tue, 05 December 2017 at 7:46 pm

Kristen Stewart Spotted Heading Out of Los Angeles!

Kristen Stewart Spotted Heading Out of Los Angeles!

Kristen Stewart is heading out of LA!

The 27-year-old actress was spotted departing from LAX airport on Tuesday (December 5) in Los Angeles.

Kristen‘s girlfriend, Stella Maxwell, was not with her on the trip.

Kristen was spotted jetting back to LA for the holidays back in late November, rocking a sporty Adidas tracksuit.

She recently opened up about her Twilight experience in an interview, saying that it “made me who I am.”

“I’m lucky to have had that experience,” she said.
