Selena Gomez Seemingly Calls Out 'Billboard' on Instagram, Puts Account on Private

Bryan Singer Speaks Out After Being Fired From Queen Biopic

Blake Lively Injured on 'The Rhythm Section' Set, Production Halted

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Tue, 05 December 2017 at 8:14 am

Selena Gomez Puts Instagram on Private After Posting Cryptic Message & Screenshot

Selena Gomez just put her Instagram account on “private,” where she has to approve who follows her, and it all came after she posted a cryptic Instagram Story.

The 25-year-old entertainer shared a screenshot from her revealing Billboard feature to her Instagram Story, and added her own text which read, “Never will I let another human being guess my words ever again. Or invite them in my home.”

The part of the article that Selena decided to screenshot was the beginning, where the author notes that Selena owns a huge teddy bear. Here’s the full text: “There’s a five-foot teddy bear sprawled across the kitchen floor in Selena Gomez’s North Hollywood home. ‘I know, I know,’ says Gomez, rolling her eyes, acknowledging that the stuffed animal doesn’t quite blend with the trio of armchairs nestled in the inviting, marble-accented nook. ‘It was a gift, and at first I thought, ‘This is so ridiculous, I can’t wait until I give it away to another person.’ But Gomez, 25, hasn’t let go of it — yet.”

See the screenshot Selena posted below…
selena gomez private instagram 01
selena gomez private instagram 02

  • Hypnotist

    What a stupid dildo. This is like if someone pissed me off and then I kicked myself in the balls about it.

  • Lee

    time for rehab again

  • Mia_13

    Someone needs a reality check -