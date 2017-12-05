Top Stories
Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Look So In Love in New Photos!

Hilary Duff Weighs In on Selena Gomez Reuniting With Her Ex

Naya Rivera Files for Divorce from Ryan Dorsey for Second Time

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Tue, 05 December 2017 at 10:15 pm

Tracee Ellis Ross Slams the 'Handsy' Men in Hollywood During 'Kimmel' Guest Host Gig

Tracee Ellis Ross Slams the 'Handsy' Men in Hollywood During 'Kimmel' Guest Host Gig

Tracee Ellis Ross is guest hosting tonight’s (December 5) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live during Jimmy‘s absence and her opening monologue is about sexual harassment in Hollywood, and elsewhere.

“Let’s start with the fact it isn’t a sex scandal. It isn’t a Hollywood scandal. It isn’t even a scandal. It is a systemic problem, about the abuse of power that takes place across all industries, and had enabled a culture of inequity to persist for far too long,” she said.

The black-ish actress wrote a children’s book titled “The Handsy Man,” which gives men guidelines on how they should be behaving in the workplace.

Watch below.


Tracee Ellis Ross’ Children’s Book for Handsy Men
Photos: ABC
Getty
