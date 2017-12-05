Tracee Ellis Ross Slams the 'Handsy' Men in Hollywood During 'Kimmel' Guest Host Gig

Tracee Ellis Ross is guest hosting tonight’s (December 5) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live during Jimmy‘s absence and her opening monologue is about sexual harassment in Hollywood, and elsewhere.

“Let’s start with the fact it isn’t a sex scandal. It isn’t a Hollywood scandal. It isn’t even a scandal. It is a systemic problem, about the abuse of power that takes place across all industries, and had enabled a culture of inequity to persist for far too long,” she said.

The black-ish actress wrote a children’s book titled “The Handsy Man,” which gives men guidelines on how they should be behaving in the workplace.

Watch below.



Tracee Ellis Ross’ Children’s Book for Handsy Men