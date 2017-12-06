Prince George Performed in His School Nativity Play in This Cute Role!

Prince George performed in his school’s Christmas nativity play, his dad Prince William revealed!

“I went to my boy’s nativity play. It was funny. He was a sheep,” Prince William told reporters about his four-year-old son’s role in the play.

