Top Stories
Time's Person of the Year 2017 Revealed

Time's Person of the Year 2017 Revealed

Beyonce Presents Legacy Award to Colin Kaepernick, Thanks Him for His Sacrifice

Beyonce Presents Legacy Award to Colin Kaepernick, Thanks Him for His Sacrifice

Macaulay Culkin &amp; Brenda Song Look So In Love in New Photos!

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Look So In Love in New Photos!

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Wed, 06 December 2017 at 9:30 am

Prince George Performed in His School Nativity Play in This Cute Role!

Prince George Performed in His School Nativity Play in This Cute Role!

Prince George performed in his school’s Christmas nativity play, his dad Prince William revealed!

“I went to my boy’s nativity play. It was funny. He was a sheep,” Prince William told reporters about his four-year-old son’s role in the play.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Prince George

If you missed it, Prince George recently wrote a letter to Santa Claus asking him for one very specific gift this holiday season.

Prince George and his younger sister Princess Charlotte will soon have another brother or sister as Duchess Kate is pregnant!
Just Jared on Facebook
prince george favorite movie revealed 01
prince george favorite movie revealed 02
prince george favorite movie revealed 03
prince george favorite movie revealed 04
prince george favorite movie revealed 05
prince george favorite movie revealed 06
prince george favorite movie revealed 07
prince george favorite movie revealed 08
prince george favorite movie revealed 09
prince george favorite movie revealed 10
prince george favorite movie revealed 11
prince george favorite movie revealed 12
prince george favorite movie revealed 13
prince george favorite movie revealed 14
prince george favorite movie revealed 15
prince george favorite movie revealed 16
prince george favorite movie revealed 17
prince george favorite movie revealed 18
prince george favorite movie revealed 19
prince george favorite movie revealed 20

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Prince George, Prince William

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Billy Bush is explaining why he's calling out Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron might be dying her hair this amazing color soon - Just Jared Jr
  • Tiffany Haddish had an amazing dinner with Taylor Swift - TooFab
  • Alec Baldwin might be getting his own talk show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber penned a touching note for his dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Stoni

    He’s cute. Actually both of their kids are cuties so this new baby is bound to be adorable.