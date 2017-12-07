Emma Stone Continues Awards Push for 'Battle of the Sexes' in London

Emma Stone steps out for a screening and Q&A for her movie Battle of the Sexes on Thursday (December 7) at 20th Century Fox Film Co Ltd in London, England.

The 28-year-old Oscar-winning actress was joined by the film’s screenwriter Simon Beaufoy, as well as filmmaker Danny Boyle.

Emma gives an awards-worthy performance in the film, but sadly hasn’t been getting a lot of recognition so far this awards season. She just earned a Critics Choice Awards nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy and we hope to see her name on the Golden Globes list soon!