Sia Opens Up About Exposing Maddie Ziegler to Fame

Sia is opening up about an article that questioned her decision to provide fame for 15-year-old Maddie Ziegler, despite disliking the spotlight herself.

“The grown-up who has seen what fame can do and fears it has, perhaps unwittingly, handed it over to the child instead,” the Guardian piece reads.

On Wednesday (December 6), Sia responded to the piece.

“This article poses a question I have asked myself often. I do check in with Maddie weekly about whether she wants this, and assure her if she ever wants it to stop it stops. It’s a conversation we should all be having. Not just myself but all directors, stage parents and agents with their children, clients, charges,” Sia wrote on Twitter.

“Maddie was already famous when I discovered her, but I have certainly expanded her exposure and feel responsible for that. I feel very protective of her and my goal is to empower her in whatever choices she makes. Some would argue a teenager can’t or shouldn’t be charged with making sound choices for themselves and so I do try to choose the best for her always. But I think this is an important conversation.”

“What I learned from Maddie is that fame affects her differently than how it affected me. I can only trust that she is telling me the truth. If that changes, we stop,” she added.

See her tweets below.