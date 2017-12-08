Claire Foy & Matt Smith Reveal What They Think About Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Engagement!

Claire Foy and Matt Smith are opening up about the latest royal news!

The Queen actors appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night (December 7) with Andy Cohen in New York City.

After one caller asked for their opinion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the two took turns sharing their thoughts about the engagement – and who could play them on The Queen!

“Who’s that singer?” Matt asked. “Selena Gomez!”

“You love Selena Gomez!” Claire exclaimed. “We love that they’re getting married. It’s amazing. She’s an actress so that’s great.”

“Well, she’s not anymore. Her life’s over,” Matt joked. Watch below!