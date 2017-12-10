Top Stories
There's Controversy Surrounding Carrie Fisher's Beloved Dog Gary

Sun, 10 December 2017 at 3:37 pm

Adriana Lima Makes Big Announcement About Her Future in Modeling

Adriana Lima has just made a big announcement about the types of modeling she plans to cut out in the future.

The 36-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel, who just walked the runway in the brand’s annual lingerie show, posted that she’ll no longer be taking her clothes off “for a[n] empty cause.”

“I had received a call for the possibility of filming a sexy video of me to be posted and shared in social media. Even though I have done many of this type, something had changed in me, when a friend approached me to share that she was unhappy with her body, then it made me think…. that everyday in my life, I wake up thinking, how do I look? Was I going to be accepted in my job? And in that moment I realized that majority of woman probably wake up every morning trying to fit in a stereotype that society/socialmedia/fashion etc imposed…. i thought that’s not a way of living and beyond that…. that’s not physically and mentally healthy, so I decided to make that change….. I will not take of my clothes anymore for a empty cause…..” Adriana posted.
