Celebrities Send Support to Keaton Jones After Viral Bullying Video - Read Tweets

By now, you may have seen the video of Keaton Jones, a bullied Tennessee school kid, making an emotional plea to his mom Kimberly about why his classmates are so mean.

The video currently has over 14 million views and over 200,000 comments on Facebook after it was shared.

Since sharing the video, celebrities have been offering support for Keaton. In addition, athletes have also been showing their support. Tennessee Titans football star Delanie Walker has offered Keaton tickets to an upcoming game, and Vols wide receiver Tyler Byrd said he’s going to go eat lunch with Keaton at school this coming week.

