Celebrities Send Support to Keaton Jones After Viral Bullying Video - Read Tweets
By now, you may have seen the video of Keaton Jones, a bullied Tennessee school kid, making an emotional plea to his mom Kimberly about why his classmates are so mean.
The video currently has over 14 million views and over 200,000 comments on Facebook after it was shared.
Since sharing the video, celebrities have been offering support for Keaton. In addition, athletes have also been showing their support. Tennessee Titans football star Delanie Walker has offered Keaton tickets to an upcoming game, and Vols wide receiver Tyler Byrd said he’s going to go eat lunch with Keaton at school this coming week.
Keaton, this is so accurate. Why do people do this? I think your sooo cool Keaton! I wanna be your friend ( but srsly) ur freakin awesome ❤️ https://t.co/LD7Q762bL9
— Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) December 9, 2017
Tell him to stay strong! Truly a great person… to all the bully's: take note from Keaton. https://t.co/d5x3FxQTPp
— Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) December 10, 2017
I would love to come meet this guy and provide bodyguard services!!!Connect me as well!!!! Bullies suck!! I won’t stand for it! https://t.co/8IAdTC7Smm
— Paige VanZant (@PaigeVanzantUFC) December 10, 2017
Keaton, you show here you have empathy. That's what is going to make you an amazing man & friend.
— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 9, 2017
#keatonjones is my inspiration this weekend. Stand up for Keaton
— Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) December 9, 2017
Keaton Jones. You sweet soul. You sweet, beautiful soul. You are perfect just as you are. Inspiring and brave. Courageous.❤️ Loved beyond measure. https://t.co/M7XHyxyKQL
— Jaimie Alexander (@JaimieAlexander) December 10, 2017
We hear you #KeatonJones. I was bullied constantly growing up. And could never have put into words what you have. It does get better. And it gets better because of who are and what you know and how you share it with all of us. Thank you for your courage. https://t.co/P4cCQtkAnB
— Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) December 9, 2017
I’m your friend, Keaton Jones. You’re a more intelligent and more compassionate human being than any of the people bullying you. I’m inspired by you and things will get better because you are speaking out. Love and strength to you, dude!
❤️💪 https://t.co/AivEEX2iM6
— Will Poulter (@PoulterWill) December 10, 2017
Bless your beautiful heart, Keaton Jones. It WILL GET BETTER. https://t.co/Cc1whejaib
— Julie Plec (@julieplec) December 10, 2017
Keaton… you got a friend in me.#KeatonJones https://t.co/LqhiHCXEBm
— Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) December 10, 2017
You are amazing #KeatonJones. It will get better .You are not alone . And yes, IT IS NOT RIGHT. Hang in there . 💖🙌 https://t.co/BOTsPKnypo
— Donna Murphy (@DMurphyOfficial) December 10, 2017