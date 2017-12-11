Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Joe Alwyn Dance to Ed Sheeran's Music at Jingle Bell Ball! (Video)

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Dance to Ed Sheeran's Music at Jingle Bell Ball! (Video)

Netflix's Most Binge-Watched Shows of 2017 - Top 10 List!

Netflix's Most Binge-Watched Shows of 2017 - Top 10 List!

Golden Globes 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Golden Globes 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Mon, 11 December 2017 at 7:22 pm

Katie Holmes & Sarah Jessica Parker Join Forces with Powerful Women at Hearst 100 Luncheon

Katie Holmes & Sarah Jessica Parker Join Forces with Powerful Women at Hearst 100 Luncheon

Katie Holmes and Sarah Jessica Parker step out to attend the Hearst 100 luncheon on Monday (December 11) at Michael’s Restaurant in New York City.

The event was hosted by Hearst’s Chief Content Officer Joanna Coles and celebrated the powerful women in the industry.

Some of the other people in attendance included actress Jenna Coleman, CBS This Morning‘s Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell, tennis player Billie Jean King, musician Patti Scialfa and daughter Jessica Springsteen, and more.

“I think it’s fair to say that since last year a lot has gone down. We are currently having the most extraordinary discussion about sexual harassment,” Coles said (via WWD).

“I’ve actually placed a survivor of sexual harassment at every table. I’m talking about the potted plants,” she joked. This was in reference to how Harvey Weinstein allegedly ejaculated into a potted plant in front of one of his victims.
Just Jared on Facebook
katie holmes sarah jessica parker hearst 100 01
katie holmes sarah jessica parker hearst 100 02
katie holmes sarah jessica parker hearst 100 03
katie holmes sarah jessica parker hearst 100 04
katie holmes sarah jessica parker hearst 100 05
katie holmes sarah jessica parker hearst 100 06
katie holmes sarah jessica parker hearst 100 07
katie holmes sarah jessica parker hearst 100 08
katie holmes sarah jessica parker hearst 100 09
katie holmes sarah jessica parker hearst 100 10
katie holmes sarah jessica parker hearst 100 11
katie holmes sarah jessica parker hearst 100 12
katie holmes sarah jessica parker hearst 100 13

Credit: Janet Mayer/startraksphoto.com ; Photos: INSTARimages.com, Getty
Posted to: Billie Jean King, Gayle King, Jenna Coleman, Jessica Springsteen, Joanna Coles, Katie Holmes, Lauren Bush Lauren, Norah O'Donnell, Patti Scialfa, Sarah Jessica Parker

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick was spotted partying all day and night in Miami - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams pick out their Christmas tree - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian appears in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card - TooFab
  • This celeb almost didn't make it the the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron has a Christmas cover out now - Just Jared Jr