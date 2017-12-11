Katie Holmes & Sarah Jessica Parker Join Forces with Powerful Women at Hearst 100 Luncheon

Katie Holmes and Sarah Jessica Parker step out to attend the Hearst 100 luncheon on Monday (December 11) at Michael’s Restaurant in New York City.

The event was hosted by Hearst’s Chief Content Officer Joanna Coles and celebrated the powerful women in the industry.

Some of the other people in attendance included actress Jenna Coleman, CBS This Morning‘s Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell, tennis player Billie Jean King, musician Patti Scialfa and daughter Jessica Springsteen, and more.

“I think it’s fair to say that since last year a lot has gone down. We are currently having the most extraordinary discussion about sexual harassment,” Coles said (via WWD).

“I’ve actually placed a survivor of sexual harassment at every table. I’m talking about the potted plants,” she joked. This was in reference to how Harvey Weinstein allegedly ejaculated into a potted plant in front of one of his victims.