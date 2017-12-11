Prince Philip Poses for New Portrait at Age 96!

Prince Philip is featured in a brand new image from the year of his retirement, just released by Buckingham Palace!

In the photograph, the 96-year-old is seen in The Grand Corridor at Windsor Castle with him depicted wearing the sash of the Order of the Elephant, Denmark’s highest-ranking honor in 2017 in England.

The portrait was created to celebrate Prince Philip‘s heritage and will be placed in the Museum of National History at Frederiksborg Castle in Denmark.

Prince Philip announced his retirement from public appearances earlier in the year.