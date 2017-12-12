Top Stories
Tue, 12 December 2017 at 12:56 pm

Kylie Minogue & Guy Pearce World Premiere 'Swinging Safari' in Australia - Watch Trailer!

Kylie Minogue & Guy Pearce World Premiere 'Swinging Safari' in Australia - Watch Trailer!

Kylie Minogue dazzles as she hits the orange carpet at the world premiere of her latest film Swinging Safari held on Tuesday (December 12) in Sydney, Australia.

The 49-year-old entertainer was joined at the event by her co-stars Guy Pearce, Asher Keddie, Radha Mitchell, Jeremy Sims, Jack Thompson, Julian McMahon, and director Stephan Elliott.

The film reunites Kylie with her former Neighbours co-star Guy.

Swinging Safari is a coming-of-age film follows what happens to three neighbouring families on a quiet suburban cul-de-sac when an extraordinary event shakes up their lives – Watch the trailer below!


‘Swinging Safari’ Official Trailer
Credit: Mark Metcalfe; Photos: Getty
  • Whiteley

    She looks lovely.