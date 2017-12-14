Is There a 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' End Credits Scene?

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set to hit theaters on Friday, December 14 (or Thursday at midnight for the franchise’s biggest fans!), and you’ll want to know if you should stay for anything after the credits.

Usually, Star Wars films do not have any additional scenes or footage when the credits roll, however, this film offers a small exception.

The film welcomes back the new characters from The Force Awakens including Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), and brings back some other characters including Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern, Lupita Nyong’o, Oscar Isaac, and more also star.

Click inside to find out what happens when the credits during Star Wars: The Last Jedi

When the credits roll, the words “In loving memory of our princess, Carrie Fisher.” Carrie, who was well known for her work in the Star Wars franchise, passed away last year. There’s nothing at the very end of the credits.