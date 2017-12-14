Top Stories
Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Who Was Just Jared's Most Popular Actress of 2017? Vote Now!

Who Was Just Jared's Most Popular Actress of 2017? Vote Now!

James McAvoy Explains What He Did (&amp; Didn't Do) to Get His Buff, Lean Body!

James McAvoy Explains What He Did (& Didn't Do) to Get His Buff, Lean Body!

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Thu, 14 December 2017 at 4:45 pm

Is There a 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' End Credits Scene?

Is There a 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' End Credits Scene?

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set to hit theaters on Friday, December 14 (or Thursday at midnight for the franchise’s biggest fans!), and you’ll want to know if you should stay for anything after the credits.

Usually, Star Wars films do not have any additional scenes or footage when the credits roll, however, this film offers a small exception.

The film welcomes back the new characters from The Force Awakens including Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), and brings back some other characters including Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern, Lupita Nyong’o, Oscar Isaac, and more also star.

Click inside to find out what happens when the credits during Star Wars: The Last Jedi

When the credits roll, the words “In loving memory of our princess, Carrie Fisher.” Carrie, who was well known for her work in the Star Wars franchise, passed away last year. There’s nothing at the very end of the credits.
Just Jared on Facebook
star wars end credits 01
star wars end credits 02
star wars end credits 03
star wars end credits 04
star wars end credits 05
star wars end credits 06
star wars end credits 07
star wars end credits 08
star wars end credits 09
star wars end credits 10

Photos: Lucasfilm/Disney
Posted to: Star Wars, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 50 Cent just signed a major new deal with Starz - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne needs help naming her new puppy - Just Jared Jr
  • Lady Gaga dresses up as a sexy elf for Christmas party - TooFab
  • Issa Rae has a new TV show in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Witney Carson will no longer dance on the DWTS: Live tour - Just Jared Jr