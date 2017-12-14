Top Stories
Justin Bieber Dances to Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' - Watch Now!

Justin Bieber Dances to Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' - Watch Now!

Who Was Just Jared's Most Popular Music Star in 2017? Vote Now!

Who Was Just Jared's Most Popular Music Star in 2017? Vote Now!

Kylie Jenner's Cosmetics Website Sued for Not Being Accessible to Blind Customers

Kylie Jenner's Cosmetics Website Sued for Not Being Accessible to Blind Customers

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Thu, 14 December 2017 at 9:10 am

James McAvoy Explains What He Did (& Didn't Do) to Get His Buff, Lean Body!

James McAvoy Explains What He Did (& Didn't Do) to Get His Buff, Lean Body!

You may have noticed that James McAvoy has been looking super buff lately – and he’s now taking to Instagram to clarify some things about his “bigger and leaner” frame.

Recently, the 38-year-old Split actor has noticed headlines claiming he eats 6,000 calories a day to look the way he looks.

“Seeing a lot of articles saying that I ate 6000 calories a day to get bigger and leaner. Just to set the record straight incase anyone decides to give this a go. I have never done this. The quote is taken from an interview I did for a movie called “Split”,not the one I’m on right now which is called “Glass” . The interview was done at the beginning of the year and me saying “I ate 6000 calories a day” is inaccurate,was meant as a joke and is being widely used out of context. The truth is that this time around I gained more muscle weight and got leaner by not counting a single calorie. Good old @magnuslygdback had me eating a lot but nowhere near the 6000 calorie mark. In fact we didn’t count a single calorie,” James explained on Instagram.

And how did he get so buff? “We counted macros…I think [it's] probably a healthier way of tracking intake,” he wrote. James continued that he wouldn’t want anyone to eat 6,000 calories a day thinking it worked for him.

Pictured below, you’ll see photos of James filming his latest movie Glass (the sequel to Split), as well as on red carpets.
Just Jared on Facebook
james mcavoy buff body 01
james mcavoy buff body 02
james mcavoy buff body 03
james mcavoy buff body 04
james mcavoy buff body 05
james mcavoy buff body 06
james mcavoy buff body 07

Photos: Backgrid, Getty
Posted to: James McAvoy

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 50 Cent just signed a major new deal with Starz - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne needs help naming her new puppy - Just Jared Jr
  • Lady Gaga dresses up as a sexy elf for Christmas party - TooFab
  • Issa Rae has a new TV show in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Witney Carson will no longer dance on the DWTS: Live tour - Just Jared Jr