James McAvoy Explains What He Did (& Didn't Do) to Get His Buff, Lean Body!

You may have noticed that James McAvoy has been looking super buff lately – and he’s now taking to Instagram to clarify some things about his “bigger and leaner” frame.

Recently, the 38-year-old Split actor has noticed headlines claiming he eats 6,000 calories a day to look the way he looks.

“Seeing a lot of articles saying that I ate 6000 calories a day to get bigger and leaner. Just to set the record straight incase anyone decides to give this a go. I have never done this. The quote is taken from an interview I did for a movie called “Split”,not the one I’m on right now which is called “Glass” . The interview was done at the beginning of the year and me saying “I ate 6000 calories a day” is inaccurate,was meant as a joke and is being widely used out of context. The truth is that this time around I gained more muscle weight and got leaner by not counting a single calorie. Good old @magnuslygdback had me eating a lot but nowhere near the 6000 calorie mark. In fact we didn’t count a single calorie,” James explained on Instagram.

And how did he get so buff? “We counted macros…I think [it's] probably a healthier way of tracking intake,” he wrote. James continued that he wouldn’t want anyone to eat 6,000 calories a day thinking it worked for him.

Pictured below, you’ll see photos of James filming his latest movie Glass (the sequel to Split), as well as on red carpets.