Meryl Streep & Tom Hanks Lead Star-Studded 'The Post' Premiere in D.C.

Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep join director Steven Spielberg on the red carpet at the premiere of their movie The Post on Thursday (December 14) at Newseum in Washington, D.C.

The star-studded event was also attended by co-stars Sarah Paulson, Alison Brie, David Cross, Bruce Greenwood, Bob Odenkirk, Matthew Rhys, Stark Sands, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Bradley Whitford.

Showing their support at the event were Tom‘s wife Rita Wilson, Steven‘s wife Kate Capshaw, and David‘s wife Amber Tamblyn.

The Post will hit theaters in limited release on December 22 and everywhere on January 22.

FYI: Alison is wearing a Brandon Maxwell dress.

