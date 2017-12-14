Top Stories
Who is Kelly Marie Tran? 5 Things to Know About Star Wars' Breakout Actress

Who is Kelly Marie Tran? 5 Things to Know About Star Wars' Breakout Actress

Halle Berry &amp; Alex Da Kid Split, She Says She's 'Done With Love'

Halle Berry & Alex Da Kid Split, She Says She's 'Done With Love'

Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Thu, 14 December 2017 at 10:15 pm

Yep, That's Justin Theroux in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Yep, That's Justin Theroux in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

SPOILER ALERT – Beware of minor spoilers from Star Wars: The Last Jedi in this post!

Now that the new Star Wars movie is in theaters across the country, we have to talk about that totally random cameo!

Yep, that was Justin Theroux in the role of “Slicer” during the scene in the casino.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Theroux

Justin‘s character was a hacker and codebreaker who was sought after by Finn and Rose. The cameo only lasts for a few moments before mayhem breaks out in the casino.

Some of the other cameos in the movie include Prince Harry and Prince William, who are rumored to be Stormtroopers!
Just Jared on Facebook
justin theroux in star wars the last jedi 01
justin theroux in star wars the last jedi 02
justin theroux in star wars the last jedi 03
justin theroux in star wars the last jedi 04
justin theroux in star wars the last jedi 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Justin Theroux, Star Wars, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 50 Cent just signed a major new deal with Starz - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne needs help naming her new puppy - Just Jared Jr
  • Lady Gaga dresses up as a sexy elf for Christmas party - TooFab
  • Issa Rae has a new TV show in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Witney Carson will no longer dance on the DWTS: Live tour - Just Jared Jr