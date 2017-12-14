Yep, That's Justin Theroux in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

SPOILER ALERT – Beware of minor spoilers from Star Wars: The Last Jedi in this post!

Now that the new Star Wars movie is in theaters across the country, we have to talk about that totally random cameo!

Yep, that was Justin Theroux in the role of “Slicer” during the scene in the casino.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Theroux

Justin‘s character was a hacker and codebreaker who was sought after by Finn and Rose. The cameo only lasts for a few moments before mayhem breaks out in the casino.

Some of the other cameos in the movie include Prince Harry and Prince William, who are rumored to be Stormtroopers!