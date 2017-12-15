Ezra Miller Opens Up About 'Justice League' & His Fans!

Ezra Miller is on the cover of Wonderland‘s Winter Issue, out on newsstands now.

Here’s what the 25-year-old Justice League actor had to say:

On joining Justice League: “What’s wonderful about this comic book stuff is that this mythology belongs to everyone.”

On his responsibility as a role model in the public eye: “I feel a human responsibility that I think we all share, to listen as deeply as possible to the grievances of others. To try and show up as best I can for the other beings that I am sharing a life with.”

On his fans: “I’m in awe of the new legions of brilliant self-expressive youngsters who’re 100 per cent the only hope and who we must turn to…I’m definitely ready for the army of queer, super-youngsters to overtake planet Earth and save us all.”

For more from Ezra, visit WonderlandMagazine.com.