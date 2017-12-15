Nina Dobrev Shows Off Her Fit Physique on 'Extra' - See Pics!

Get it, Nina Dobrev!

The 28-year-old xXx: Return of Xander Cage actress and Reebok ambassador slayed her workout routine while visiting Extra at Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday (December 15) in Universal City, Calif.

She rocked a blue crop top and matching leggings, and she was all smiles as she busted out her moves.

She was joined by Extra‘s Renee Bargh.

“Ready to CRUSH this press day,” Nina captioned the Instagram slideshow below. “Can’t wait for you guys to see this new collection!”

