Harvey Weinstein Responds to Peter Jackson Claiming He Was 'Fed False Information' About Ashley Judd &amp; Mira Sorvino

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Hillary Clinton Answers After Ellen Asks if Trump Will Last Four Years

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle's Wedding Date Has an Interesting Past!

Fri, 15 December 2017 at 7:23 pm

Nina Dobrev Shows Off Her Fit Physique on 'Extra' - See Pics!

Nina Dobrev Shows Off Her Fit Physique on 'Extra' - See Pics!

Get it, Nina Dobrev!

The 28-year-old xXx: Return of Xander Cage actress and Reebok ambassador slayed her workout routine while visiting Extra at Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday (December 15) in Universal City, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nina Dobrev

She rocked a blue crop top and matching leggings, and she was all smiles as she busted out her moves.

She was joined by Extra‘s Renee Bargh.

“Ready to CRUSH this press day,” Nina captioned the Instagram slideshow below. “Can’t wait for you guys to see this new collection!”

Nina is currently in the lead in Just Jared‘s Most Popular Actress of 2017 poll – get your votes in now!

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on

10+ pictures inside of Nina Dobrev at her appearance…

