Tue, 19 December 2017 at 4:02 pm
Is There a 'Greatest Showman' End Credits Scene?
The Greatest Showman is hitting theaters at midnight and we have the scoop that there’s nothing after the credits.
The new movie musical is getting some good buzz after early showings, and it features an all-star cast including Zac Efron, Hugh Jackman, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Williams, and more.
And if you dig the movie and want to stream the soundtrack from the film, you can check it out right here!
Will you be checking out The Greatest Showman, in theaters tonight at midnight!? Let us know in the comments!
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: 20th Century Fox Posted to: Hugh Jackman, Keala Settle, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, The Greatest Showman, Zac Efron, Zendaya
Sponsored Links by ZergNet