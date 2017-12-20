Lady Gaga's 'A Star is Born' Moves Release Date for Awards Season Push!

Fans will have to wait even longer for the release of Lady Gaga‘s upcoming movie A Star is Born as the release date has been pushed back.

The movie musical will now be released on October 5, 2018, according to Deadline. The film was originally given a release date of September 28 and then it was moved to May 18.

The new release date will put the movie right in the middle of awards season. After studio execs were given their first look at the film, they decided it will be given the awards push!

The 1976 version of A Star is Born was nominated for six Oscars.