Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Confirms Pregnancy, Debuts Baby Bump Pic!

Khloe Kardashian Confirms Pregnancy, Debuts Baby Bump Pic!

Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Spotted Jetting Out of Paris Together Amid Dating Rumors

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Spotted Jetting Out of Paris Together Amid Dating Rumors

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on Just Jared in 2017

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on Just Jared in 2017

Blac Chyna Debuts Her Christmas Card feat. Her Two Kids!

Blac Chyna Debuts Her Christmas Card feat. Her Two Kids!

Wed, 20 December 2017 at 8:01 pm

Lady Gaga's 'A Star is Born' Moves Release Date for Awards Season Push!

Lady Gaga's 'A Star is Born' Moves Release Date for Awards Season Push!

Fans will have to wait even longer for the release of Lady Gaga‘s upcoming movie A Star is Born as the release date has been pushed back.

The movie musical will now be released on October 5, 2018, according to Deadline. The film was originally given a release date of September 28 and then it was moved to May 18.

The new release date will put the movie right in the middle of awards season. After studio execs were given their first look at the film, they decided it will be given the awards push!

The 1976 version of A Star is Born was nominated for six Oscars.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Warner Bros.
Posted to: A Star Is Born, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Movies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Former RHOBH star Kim Richards has completed all 450 hours of community service - TMZ
  • Are the Dolan Twins really twins? - Just Jared Jr
  • There was recently a mini Reno 911 reunion! - TooFab
  • Brothers Stephen and Alec Baldwin continue to fight over Donald Trump - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Descendants 2 star is heading to Famous in Love - Just Jared Jr