In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2017

2017 is coming to a close and we lost some beloved celebrities in the past 12 months.

As we welcome in 2018, lets take a moment to reflect on those we said goodbye to in 2017.

At the beginning of the year, legendary performers Mary Tyler Moore and John Hurt both passed away. Other deaths that shocked the world included Chris Cornell‘s tragic passing, Chester Bennington‘s tragic death, Charlie Murphy‘s death, and more.

RIP to all of these celebrities. Our constant thoughts are with their families and loved ones.

Click through the slideshow to remember all the stars who passed away this year…