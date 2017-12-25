'Die Hard' Writer Confirms the Film is a Christmas Movie

Is the movie Die Hard considered a Christmas movie? The debate has been officially settled!

Steven E. de Souza, who wrote the screenplay for the Bruce Willis action flick, responded a tweet questioning if the film can be classified as a Christmas holiday movie.

One fan wrote, “DH is about love, devotion, sacrifice, generosity, and resisting evil — how could it not be a Christmas movie?”

Steven replied to that tweet to confirm it’s true and add, “Plus a woman about to give birth features prominently.” He also tweeted some jokes with the hashtag, “Die Hard Is A Christmas Movie.”