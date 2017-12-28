Selena Gomez Jets to Mexico with Friends for New Years!

Selena Gomez is kicking off her New Years Eve celebrations early this year!

The 25-year-old “Bad Liar” singer and her girl friends were spotted taking a private jet to Mexico on Wednesday (December 27, E! News reports.

After the girls arrived, they headed to their private villa where they’ll ring in 2018 with views of the ocean.

“She seemed very excited when she landed and was giggling with her friends and taking photos,” a source told the site. “They are all planning to do some fun dinners and spend New Year’s Eve together.”

One person missing from the group was Selena‘s rumored boyfriend Justin Bieber who has been recently spotted in Canada.