Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Heads to the Airport!

Khloe Kardashian is jetting out just before New Year’s Eve!

The pregnant 33-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality television star was spotted heading into LAX airport on Friday (December 29) in Los Angeles.

Khloe recently put her baby bump on display while working out with her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

She also clapped back at the people on Twitter who think it’s unsafe for her to be working out while nearly six months into her pregnancy.

“For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden 🤦🏼‍♀️ but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don’t make me stop sharing sh-t,” Khloe tweeted.