Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Son Saint West Hospitalized

Saint West, the two-year-old son of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, had to be hospitalized with pneumonia last week.

On Thursday (December 28), Saint had to be taken to a hospital in the Los Angeles area and was there until Saturday (December 30). Both Kim and Kanye reportedly shared overnight duties while Saint recovered, TMZ reports.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian

Sources tell the publication that Saint is now doing well and he’s resting at home.

We’re wishing Saint well and hope he’s feeling much better!