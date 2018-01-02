Top Stories
Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West's Son Saint West Hospitalized

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Son Saint West Hospitalized

Paris Hilton Is Engaged to Chris Zylka! Find Out How He Proposed

Paris Hilton Is Engaged to Chris Zylka! Find Out How He Proposed

New 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Released - WATCH NOW!

New 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Released - WATCH NOW!

Lamar Odom Partied on New Year's Eve with Mystery Woman

Lamar Odom Partied on New Year's Eve with Mystery Woman

Tue, 02 January 2018 at 8:30 am

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Son Saint West Hospitalized

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Son Saint West Hospitalized

Saint West, the two-year-old son of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, had to be hospitalized with pneumonia last week.

On Thursday (December 28), Saint had to be taken to a hospital in the Los Angeles area and was there until Saturday (December 30). Both Kim and Kanye reportedly shared overnight duties while Saint recovered, TMZ reports.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian

Sources tell the publication that Saint is now doing well and he’s resting at home.

We’re wishing Saint well and hope he’s feeling much better!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Saint West

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kyle Richards' Encino house was robbed of over $1 million worth of jewelry while she's in Aspen - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas reveals his least favorite Jonas Brothers song - Just Jared Jr
  • What is Kim Kardashian's New Year's Resolution? - TooFab
  • White Famous has been canceled after one season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie is getting so big! - Just Jared Jr
  • HankHill

    That’s what happens when you neglect your child for a selfie. This selfish broad only cares about taking the next photo op.

  • Stoni

    I hope his nanny was there so he had someone he knew with him.