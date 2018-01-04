Top Stories
Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Here's Everything Khloe Kardashian Was Asked About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Here's Everything Khloe Kardashian Was Asked About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Meet the New Contestants on 'The Four'!

Meet the New Contestants on 'The Four'!

Do Paris Hilton &amp; Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Do Paris Hilton & Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Thu, 04 January 2018 at 8:29 pm

Drake Bell & Debby Ryan Premiere 'Cover Versions' at Palm Springs Film Festival

Drake Bell & Debby Ryan Premiere 'Cover Versions' at Palm Springs Film Festival

Drake Bell hits the red carpet for the premiere of his new movie Cover Versions on Wednesday afternoon (January 3) during the 2018 Palms Spring International Film Festival in Palms springs, Calif.

The 31-year-old actor looked super cool in a electric blue suit as he was joined on the red carpet by his co-stars Debby Ryan, Austin Swift, Jerry Trainor, Ashley Argota, and Jenn An along with director Todd Berger.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Drake Bell

Cover Versions tells the story of four band members sharing different stories about a wild night of partying that resulted in murder.

10+ pictures inside of Drake Bell and the stars at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
drake bell debby ryan premiere cover versions at palm springs film festival 01
drake bell debby ryan premiere cover versions at palm springs film festival 02
drake bell debby ryan premiere cover versions at palm springs film festival 03
drake bell debby ryan premiere cover versions at palm springs film festival 04
drake bell debby ryan premiere cover versions at palm springs film festival 05
drake bell debby ryan premiere cover versions at palm springs film festival 06
drake bell debby ryan premiere cover versions at palm springs film festival 07
drake bell debby ryan premiere cover versions at palm springs film festival 08
drake bell debby ryan premiere cover versions at palm springs film festival 09
drake bell debby ryan premiere cover versions at palm springs film festival 10
drake bell debby ryan premiere cover versions at palm springs film festival 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ashley Argota, Austin Swift, Debby Ryan, Drake Bell, jenn an

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • A fire started at Hillary & Bill Clinton's Chappaqua house - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario will be directing an upcoming episode of Famous in Love - Just Jared Jr
  • Caitlyn Jenner snaps at Piers Morgan over her physique - TooFab
  • ABC just cancelled their Rolling Stone 50th Anniversary special - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nina Dobrev is facing one of her biggest fears - Just Jared Jr