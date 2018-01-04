Drake Bell & Debby Ryan Premiere 'Cover Versions' at Palm Springs Film Festival

Drake Bell hits the red carpet for the premiere of his new movie Cover Versions on Wednesday afternoon (January 3) during the 2018 Palms Spring International Film Festival in Palms springs, Calif.

The 31-year-old actor looked super cool in a electric blue suit as he was joined on the red carpet by his co-stars Debby Ryan, Austin Swift, Jerry Trainor, Ashley Argota, and Jenn An along with director Todd Berger.

Cover Versions tells the story of four band members sharing different stories about a wild night of partying that resulted in murder.

