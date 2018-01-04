Emily VanCamp's New Series 'The Resident' Will Tackle Sexual Harassment in Season One

Emily VanCamp opens up about her new medical drama The Resident during the Fox panel at the 2018 Winter TCA Tour on Thursday afternoon (January 4) at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, Calif.

The 31-year-old actress was joined by her co-stars Bruce Greenwood, Matt Czuchry, Merrin Dungey, Melina Kanakaredes, Manish Dayal, and Shaunette Renee Wilson.

The show plans on taking on the topic of sexual harassment in the workplace during season one.

“It’s a female empowerment show. I’m a woman. Our staff is half female in the writers room as we’re trying to get as many female directors as we can. My take on the (topic of) sexual harassment was how my career was impacted. While I was never a victim, after four features they wouldn’t allow me to direct,” co-creator Amy Holden Jones said during the panel, via Deadline.