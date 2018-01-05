Fri, 05 January 2018 at 5:01 pm
Paris Hilton Gets an Epic Gift From the Palms Casino!
- Paris Hilton and the Palms Casino in Vegas have a very special relationship, so they gave her a congratulatory shout-out in honor of her engagement to Chris Zylka – and this iconic gift!- TMZ
- Do you take as many pics as LaurDIY for the perfect Instagram? – Just Jared Jr
- This is the best present ever for Justin Bieber fans! – DListed
- Khloe Kardashian revealed so much more about her pregnancy! – TooFab
- One of the amazing Sufjan Stevens songs from Call Me By Your Name now has an awesome video! – Towleroad
- Wait, these movies seriously came out 10 years ago already? – J-14
