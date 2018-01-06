Top Stories
Lily Collins &amp; Jamie Campbell Bower Might Be Dating Again!

These TV Shows Were Canceled During the 2017-18 Season

Diane Kruger &amp; Norman Reedus Cuddle on the Beach in Costa Rica - See the Pics!

Hugh Jackman Doesn't Think He'll Win the Globe

Sat, 06 January 2018 at 3:00 pm

Katy Perry & Orlando Reunite for a Trip to the Maldives

Katy Perry & Orlando Reunite for a Trip to the Maldives

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up nearly a year ago, but they are still close and just went on a trip to the Maldives!

The 33-year-old singer and the 40-year-old actor were spotted staying at the luxurious Amilla Fushi Resort, according to People.

Katy and Orlando were seen going low-key while wearing baseball caps during a meal together.

Orly took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with an open shirt. “lookin into 2018 like 🦄#amillafushi #grateful 🙏🏻🙌🏻👊🏻,” he captioned the pic, which you can see below.

A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ryan Lochte might be walking down the aisle soon - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber is getting his own museum exhibit - Just Jared Jr
  • Travis Scott is speaking out about Kylie Jenner's pregnancy - TooFab
  • Donald Glover has welcomed his second son with girlfriend Michelle - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kiernan Shipka has been cast as Sabrina in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr