Katy Perry & Orlando Reunite for a Trip to the Maldives

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up nearly a year ago, but they are still close and just went on a trip to the Maldives!

The 33-year-old singer and the 40-year-old actor were spotted staying at the luxurious Amilla Fushi Resort, according to People.

Katy and Orlando were seen going low-key while wearing baseball caps during a meal together.

Orly took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with an open shirt. “lookin into 2018 like 🦄#amillafushi #grateful 🙏🏻🙌🏻👊🏻,” he captioned the pic, which you can see below.