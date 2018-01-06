NFL Wild Card Weekend Playoffs Schedule 2018 - When & Where to Watch!

Football fans – it’s wildcard weekend!

Several NFL teams will be facing off this weekend for a chance to move on in the playoffs and hopefully, make a run towards the 2018 Super Bowl.

There will be three full weekends of playoff games – wildcard weekend, playoff weekend #2, and then the AFC and NFC championship game weekend. All the playoff games will lead up to the Super Bowl on February 4, which will take place in Minnesota this year.

Enjoy all the games this weekend!

Click inside to see when and where to watch the wildcard weekend games…

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs

When: Saturday (January 6) at 4:35 ET

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Channel: ESPN

Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams

When: Saturday (January 6) at 8:15 ET

Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Channel: NBC

Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars

When: Sunday (January 7) at 1:05 pm ET

Where: EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.

Channel: CBS

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

When: Sunday (January 7) at 4:40 pm ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.

Channel: Fox