Kevin Bacon & Wife Kyra Sedgwick Share a Smooch at Golden Globes 2018

Kevin Bacon and his wife Kyra Sedgwick match in black suits at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards!

The 59-year-old I Love Dick star and the 52-year-old The Closer actress stepped out for the event held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

They were too cute on the red carpet as they shared several kisses.

Kevin is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy tonight for his role as Dick in Amazon’s I Love Dick.

FYI: Kyra is wearing Christian Siriano.

