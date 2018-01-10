Neil Patrick Harris Checks Out a Self-Driving Car with Lyft

Top Stories
Wed, 10 January 2018 at 12:01 am

Neil Patrick Harris checks out the controls of a Lyft and Aptiv self-driving car at the CES event on Monday (January 8) in Las Vegas.

The 44-year-old actor took a 30-minute ride around the Vegas strip in the car, though he wasn’t alone. A safety driver did sit behind the wheel and an “in-car host” explained the car’s function.

“In Vegas for the night. Want to see a show. Which is the best?” Neil tweeted that day.

Neil had the car take him to Mandalay Bay to see the Michael Jackson show.
