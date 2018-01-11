Top Stories
James Franco Accused of Sexually Exploitative Behavior By 5 Women

Chris Evans &amp; 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

Michelle Williams &amp; Shirtless Boyfriend Andrew Youmans Hit the Beach in the Bahamas

Thu, 11 January 2018 at 9:48 am

James Franco Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegations (Video)

Just before an expose was released accusing James Franco of accusations of sexual exploitative behavior, he appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Seth said, “But, one of the things that happened at the Golden Globes—and obviously, this happened in the last couple of days before we had you booked on the show and I’m glad you’re still here—you were wearing a Time’s Up button like a lot of guys at the show and some women during your time on stage said that was hypocritical. They went to Twitter and said that it was hypocritical based on their experiences that they have had with you. They made some allegations. I wonder if you have read those tweets, and if so, how you respond to them?”

“Yes, I was sent a couple of the tweets, so yeah, I did read them,” James added. “I haven’t responded. I think—well the ones I read were not accurate, but one of the things that I’ve learned is that this is a conversation that obviously needs to be had. There are people, women and others, who have not been a part of this conversation and I truly believe and why I was wearing the pin is that they need to be a part of this conversation and so I support that.”

“Like I said, there are stories that need to get out,” James continued. “There are people that need to be heard. I have my own side of this story, but I believe in, you know, these people that have been underrepresented getting their stories out enough that I will, you know, hold back things that I could say just because I believe in it that much. And if I have to take a knock because I’m not going to, you know, try and, you know, actively refute things, then I will, because I believe in it that much.”

Photos: NBC
Posted to: James Franco, Seth Meyers, Video

  • Betty

    Not all victims are real victims. I don’t think that Violet Paley, that also accused Franco, is a real victim… everything in her seems to be fake and dangerous. Anyway, he might have to analyse his behaviour and probably change it.