Sun, 14 January 2018 at 9:40 pm

Ryan Kwanten Gets a Supportive Smooch From His 'The Oath' Co-Stars at Winter TCA Tour 2018!

Ryan Kwanten Gets a Supportive Smooch From His 'The Oath' Co-Stars at Winter TCA Tour 2018!

Ryan Kwanten and his The Oath co-stars are ready for war!

The 41-year-old True Blood actor was joined by the cast of his upcoming Crackle show on Sunday (January 14) during the 2018 Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif.

Ryan was joined onstage by show creator Joe Halpin and co-stars Cory Hardrict, Katrina Law, Arlen Escarpeta, J.J. Soria, and Elisabeth Rohm.

Here’s a plot summary: Steve Hammond (Kwanten) is the leader of the Ravens, a group of said dirty cops who both rob the bank and then turn back to save it. The problem is, someone’s caught on to their dealings and wants them to stop “cops on the take working with high-level drug dealers.” The alternative is jail. So, the Ravens must play the game until they can figure a way out.

Katrina and Elisabeth also gave Ryan a smooch on the red carpet at the photo call for the event!

The series premieres on March 8. Check out the trailer below!
