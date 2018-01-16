Selena Gomez's Mom Speaks Out About Her Daughter's Decision to Work with Woody Allen

Top Stories
Tue, 16 January 2018 at 10:29 am

Selena Gomez‘s mom Mandy Teefey is weighing in on her daughter working with Woody Allen.

This week, Selena‘s co-star in her Woody Allen movie, Timothee Chalamet, said he’s donating his salary from A Rainy Day in New York to Time’s Up, The LGBT Center in New York, and RAINN due to allegations against him that date back years.

A fan commented on one of Mandy‘s Instagram posts, asking Mandy to “make” Selena write an apology for working on an Allen film.

“Sorry, no one can make Selena do anything she doesn’t want to. I had a long talk with her about not working with him and it didn’t click. Her team are amazing people. There is no fall person here. No one controls her. She makes all her own decisions. No matter how hard you try to advise. It falls on deaf ears,” Mandy commented. You can see a screenshot below.

In addition, Mandy recently spoke out with her opinion of Selena and Justin Bieber‘s reunion.
  • wearing

    I’m glad she’s finally opening up about Selena’s personality. She’s not an innocent angel that got manipulated. Justin wasn’t the only problem, both of them are idiots.

  • mxxm

    Explains so much