Sat, 20 January 2018 at 5:23 pm

Jennifer Lawrence, Cameron Diaz, & Adele Join Forces at Women's March 2018!

Jennifer Lawrence, Cameron Diaz, & Adele Join Forces at Women's March 2018!

Three fierce ladies joined forces at the 2018 Women’s March in Los Angeles – Jennifer Lawrence, Cameron Diaz, and Adele!

The three award-winning entertainers stepped out with handmade signs at the march on Saturday morning (January 19) in Los Angeles.

“I stand in solidarity for women’s rights, equal pay, DACA, and CHIP,” Jennifer wrote on her Facebook page.

“The most influential people in my life have always been women. My family, my friends, my teachers, my colleagues, and my idols. I am obsessed with all the women in my life. I adore them and need them more and more every day. I am so grateful to be a woman, I wouldn’t change it for the world. I hope I’m not only defined by my gender though. I hope I’m defined by my input to the world, my ability to love and to have empathy. To raise my son to be a a good man alongside the good man who loves me for everything I am and am not. I want what’s best for people, I think we all do. We just can’t agree on what that is. Power to the peaceful, power to the people,” Adele wrote on Instagram.

Among the messages on their signs were: “A woman’s place is in the revolution!;” “A ‘movement’ should never take us backwards. It should only ever carry us forwards;” “I am no longer accepting the things I cannot change! I am changing the things I cannot accept;” and “everyone’s full of sh-t!”
Photos: Facebook, Instagram
Posted to: 2018 Women's March, Adele, Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lawrence

